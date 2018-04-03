Sevilla Aim To 'Make History' Against Bayern

Sevilla wants to "make history" by beating five-time European champions Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, says manager Vincenzo Montella.

Sevilla overcame Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate to secure a quarter-final place.

"We're going to play with everything until the end," said Montello.

The first leg at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan takes places on Tuesday and the second leg on 11 April.

Sevilla reached the quarter-finals of the European Cup in 1957-58 when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and will retain their title if they win at Augsburg on Saturday 7 April.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 35 goals, has been linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid.

But Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes said: "Real Madrid have absolutely no chance of acquiring Robert."

Team news

Sevilla, who are sixth in La Liga, are without suspended midfielder Ever Banega, who has featured in all their Champions League games this season, while defender Sebastien Corchia has a groin injury.

Bayern are without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Kingsley Coman and defender Juan Bernat because of injury.

Match facts

This is the first meeting in European competition between Sevilla and Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been eliminated by a Spanish club in each of the past four Champions League seasons

Sevilla are unbeaten in their past five games in the Champions League (W2 D3 L0); they have never gone six games unbeaten in the Champions League or European Cup

Of the eight clubs left in the Champions League this season, Sevilla have the worst shot conversion rate in front of goal (10.1%), while their opponents have converted the highest proportion of shots (12.7%)

Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes has won his last 11 Champions League games as manager, the longest run in the history of the competition

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 22 goals in 28 Champions League appearances since the start of 2015-16.

The German champions are making their 17th appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals.