Former GHALCA Boss Alhaji Raji Eyes GFA Presidency

Former Ghana League Club Association [GHALCA] president, Alhaji Raji has given the clearest indication he should not be ruled out in the 2019 GFA presidency elections.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is the current president of the country's football governing body has indicated that he will not seek for re-election when his term in office expires in 2019.

Vice president of the Ghana FA, George Afriyie has declared his intention to contest for the GFA to post during the celebration of his 50th birthday.

Speaking to Accra based Asempa FM, he said, “There is a possibility that I will contest for GFA president in 2019,so don’t rule me out”.

“I have all the attributes to become GFA president.

“I have the qualities, energy, potential, experience etc.

“I have all the qualities, therefore there is the possibility", he added.