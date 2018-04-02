Asante Akyem North MP Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi Eyes A Premier League Side For His Constituency

Football in the Asante Akyem North Constituency will soon be handed a massive facelift as the Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi is determined to get a Premier League club for the people.

Hon. Appiah-Kubi, a huge football enthusiast, who has unforgettable football memories to share during his playing days for his school, is determined to breathe life into the sinking football of the constituency which has produced several top stars including Sulley Muntari and Rabiu Mohammed.

According to him, he has set a five year gestation period for which a Premier League or, at least, a Division One League side will be born in the constituency.

In an interview with Ghanasoccernet.com, Hon. Appiah-Kubi sounded optimistic of his dream and assured his constituents that it shall be a reality.

"I'm very optimistic that my dream of getting a Premier League or Division One club in this constituency shall come to pass.

"This constituency is full of football talents and it's time we get a top club here to help unearth most of those talents. We are already two years into the plan and by the fifth year - which is 2021, we must achieve that," he said.

He explained further how he has started the Asante Akyem North Soccer Championship which will soon culminate in a non-professional football league in the area.

The championship which started in 2016 is played on a zonal basis which the champions and runners-up playing a gala competition in December every year to determine the winner.

Hon. Appiah-Kubi then revealed that it is their intention to get to the top from the scratch by building their own team but if it proves time-consuming, they will resort to taking over an already existing club to achieve their objective.

"We are looking to harnessing the talent in the constituency to achieve are set a target but if it proves otherwise, we will look for, probably, a Division Two side that is redundant and develops it to the level we want," he added.

Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi is the Deputy Railways Minister but his passion and love for football is unmatched.

