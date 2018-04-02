Our Goalkeeper Let Us Down - Bashir Hayford

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, Bashir Hayford has blamed his goalkeeper, Frank Andoh for their away defeat to Karela United.

The Ghana Premier League debutant humiliated Dwarfs 3:0 in matchday four of the ongoing campaign.

And according to the former Ashgold trainer, the first two goals his side conceded as a gift from his goalkeeper contending that it contributed to Dwarfs’ defeat.

“He gifted them the two goals. It was a gift to them. When it happens like that, it dampens the spirit of the players.

"He allowed the first goal to go in cheaply and the second goal was even going off but he decided to save it into his own net when the players were fighting to come back to the game so I decided to take him off and when I did that the team stabilised.

The controversial trainer also dismissed the notion that the goalkeeper was under pressure from the home fans.

“He has featured in a lot of big games and if he says he couldn’t perform because of tension then I can’t believe it.

"I’m a coach who does not blame my players but I can say our goalkeeper let the players and the whole team down,” the coach fumed.