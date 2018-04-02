Injured Nana Poku To Miss Zamalek Trip To Ismaily Today For Egyptian Premier League Clash

Striker Nana Poku has been left out of Zamalek's squad to face Ismaily on Monday at the Stadium on Monday due to injury.

The new signing has been restricted to a few games because of his physical frailties.

His strike partner Kabongo Kasongo has also been ruled out.

This means striker Bassem Morsi is now sure to get the nod to lead Zamalek's attack.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com