KP Boatneg Insists He Could Have Played For Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng says he possessed the talent to play for Real Madrid but have insisted that he's satisfied with his career so far.

The Ghana international has had a decent career and have played for some of the best teams in the world; AC Milan, Tottenham, Dortmund and Schalke 04.

However, the 31-year old attacker believes he has enough potential to don the jersey of Real Madrid but admitted that he didn't work hard enough to fulfil that potential.

"In my opinion, without meaning to come across as arrogant, I could have played for Real Madrid, but I didn't do enough to achieve that," he said in an interview with Bild.

"However, I have reached a point where I am relaxed and satisfied with my career."