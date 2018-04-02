modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Sports News

EXCLUSIVE: Wa All Stars Appoint Castro Sarfo As New Head Coach

Ghanasoccernet.com
EXCLUSIVE: Wa All Stars Appoint Castro Sarfo As New Head Coach

Wa All Stars have appointed Castro Sarfo as their new head coach.

He replaces Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari who was told to step aside before their last Ghana Premier League encounter.

Sarfo has rich experience from his days as Asante Kotoko assistant coach and was substantively in-charge of Heart of Lions and Okwahu United.

Wa All Stars managed to beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at home Sunday with Najahu Issah as caretaker coach.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line