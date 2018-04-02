EXCLUSIVE: Wa All Stars Appoint Castro Sarfo As New Head Coach

Wa All Stars have appointed Castro Sarfo as their new head coach.

He replaces Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari who was told to step aside before their last Ghana Premier League encounter.

Sarfo has rich experience from his days as Asante Kotoko assistant coach and was substantively in-charge of Heart of Lions and Okwahu United.

Wa All Stars managed to beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at home Sunday with Najahu Issah as caretaker coach.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com