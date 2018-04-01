MATCH REPORT: Liberty 1-1 Medeama - Struggling Liberty Share Spoils With Medeama SC

Struggling Liberty Professionals failed to grab their first win of the season after a 1-1 stalemate with Medeama SC at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kwame Boateng' opener was cancelled by Benjamin Eshun to share the points in a game Medeama nearly won.

In-form Kwame Boateng broke the virginity of the game in the heart of the first half after driving home an intelligent strike to take his season's tally to three.

The Scientific Soccer Lads struggled for the equaliser but it never came before the break.

Medeama returned charged to increase the tally but the home side improved drastically in the second half.

Liberty pushed men forward, pushing Medeama to their own half but the equalizer kept eluding them despite their relentless efforts.

Few minutes to the end of the game, striker Benjamin Eshun lighted the Carl Reindorf Park with a superb finish to restore parity.

The draw earned Liberty their first point of the season following defeats to WAFA and International Allies in their previous two games.

Liberty, however, has an outstanding clash with defending champions Aduana Stars and will be hoping to register their first win when they finally clash.

