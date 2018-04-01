Match Report: Aduana Stars 6 - 0 Inter Allies

Not the best of days, Inter Allies were beaten 6-0 by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Sunday afternoon.‬

‪The Ghana Premier League week 4 encounter handed the Capelli Boys their heaviest defeat since joining the league in 2013.‬

‪Yahaya Mohammed with a hat trick and goals from Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah and Emmanuel Akuoko sealed the victory for the hosts.‬

‪Kenichi Yatsuhashi made five changes to the side that beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 In midweek at the Cape Coast Stadium.‬

‪Fard Ibrahim, Paul Abanga, Victorien Adebayor, Samuel Bekoe and Samuel Ekele returned to the line up in a 4-4-2 formation.‬

‪Yahaya Mohammed bagged his hat-trick before half an hour and could have made it in the 40th minute but Saed Salifu saved his effort from the spot kick.‬

‪Kwame Baah was sent off after the second goal with two quick yellow cards after questioning the referee, the team was reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes.‬

‪Bright Adjei made it 4, Nathaniel Asamoah 5 and their captain Emmanuel Akuoko completed the day with a screamer.‬

‪Yahaya Mohammed (Allies) who bagged this season’s first hat-trick was named the NASCO MVP.‬

‪Aduana XI: Addo, Hafiz, Anane, Akuoko, Aidoo, Opoku, Martey, Sam Adams, Zakaria, Adjei & Yahaya.‬

‪Subs: Kyeremeh, Asamoah, Rashid, Sadick, Boateng, Farouk & Yeboah.‬

‪Allies XI: Baah, Issahaku, Hashmin, Bekoe, Abanga, Antwi, Fuseini, Ekele, Fard, Effiong & Adebayor‬

‪Subs: Saed, Ansah, Armah, Mohammed, Gyawu, Hamzah, Lamptey.‬