Not the best of days, Inter Allies were beaten 6-0 by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Sunday afternoon. The Ghana Premier Leag...
Match Report: Aduana Stars 6 - 0 Inter Allies
Not the best of days, Inter Allies were beaten 6-0 by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Sunday afternoon.
The Ghana Premier League week 4 encounter handed the Capelli Boys their heaviest defeat since joining the league in 2013.
Yahaya Mohammed with a hat trick and goals from Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah and Emmanuel Akuoko sealed the victory for the hosts.
Kenichi Yatsuhashi made five changes to the side that beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 In midweek at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Fard Ibrahim, Paul Abanga, Victorien Adebayor, Samuel Bekoe and Samuel Ekele returned to the line up in a 4-4-2 formation.
Yahaya Mohammed bagged his hat-trick before half an hour and could have made it in the 40th minute but Saed Salifu saved his effort from the spot kick.
Kwame Baah was sent off after the second goal with two quick yellow cards after questioning the referee, the team was reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes.
Bright Adjei made it 4, Nathaniel Asamoah 5 and their captain Emmanuel Akuoko completed the day with a screamer.
Yahaya Mohammed (Allies) who bagged this season’s first hat-trick was named the NASCO MVP.
Aduana XI: Addo, Hafiz, Anane, Akuoko, Aidoo, Opoku, Martey, Sam Adams, Zakaria, Adjei & Yahaya.
Subs: Kyeremeh, Asamoah, Rashid, Sadick, Boateng, Farouk & Yeboah.
Allies XI: Baah, Issahaku, Hashmin, Bekoe, Abanga, Antwi, Fuseini, Ekele, Fard, Effiong & Adebayor
Subs: Saed, Ansah, Armah, Mohammed, Gyawu, Hamzah, Lamptey.