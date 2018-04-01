GPL... Aduana Thrash Inter Allies, Hearts Stop Dreams FC

Defending Premier League champions, Aduana Stars were on the rampage as they thumped Inter Allies 6:0 for their first win of the season in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Striker Yahaya Mohammed was the hero of the game as he grabbed a remarkable hat-trick, with Bright Addai, Nathaniel Asamoah and Emmanuel Akuoko scoring the other goals.

Aduana’s quest for a win was manifest early in the game, and Yahaya Mohammed opened the scoring for the hosts early in the 8th minute.

Yahaya Mohammed doubled Aduana’s lead in the 18th minute before Inter Allies’ woes deepened when their goalkeeper Kwame Baah was sent off just two minutes after the second goal. He was replaced by Saed Salifu, but he couldn’t stop Yahaya Mohammed from completing his hat-trick in the 28th minute.

The substitute goalkeeper, however, denied Yahaya Mohammed his 4th of the afternoon when he saved a penalty by the striker in the 39th minute.

Aduana continued their dominance in the second half with Bright Adjei scoring the fourth goal for Aduana in the 58th minute before Nathaniel Asamoah, who replaced hat-trick hero Yahaya Mohammed, made it 5:0 in the 76 minute. Emmanuel Akuoko scored a beautiful volley in the 83rd minute to make it 6 and complete the rout.

At the Baba Yara Stadium In Kumasi, a late goal by Jordan Opoku broke Eleven Wonders’ stiff resistance and handed Kotoko a difficult win. Wonders had fought so hard to frustrate the Porcupine Warriors, and with the game heading for a draw after 85 minutes, Jordan Opoku found a way to unlock the visitors’ defence to hand Kotoko all the three points.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Accra Hearts of Oak handed Dreams FC their first defeat of the season with a 1:0 win.

Patrick Razak scored the only goal of the match for Hearts of Oak in the 19th minute to register a second successive win for the Phobians

In Anyinase, newly promoted Karela e in sensational form as they thrashed Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs 3:0 for their first win of the campaign. .....Taylor scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history when he fired Karela into the lead in 14 seconds. Isaac Kwaitoo doubled the lead for Karela in the 58th minute and Donald Koboh sealed the win for Karela with the third goal seven minutes from time.

Liberty Professionals failed to win at home again as they were held 1:1 by Medeama at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Kwame Boateng headed in the opener for the visitors and Liberty had to wait late into the game to grab the equalizer through Benjamin Eshun for their first point of the season.

The home e presented with a golden opportunity to win the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 89th minute but Brite Andoh missed the penalty.

In Wa, former champions Wa All Stars defeated Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal. Iddrisu Abdul Nafiu scored the important goal, which was not only All-Stars’ first goal of the season but also ensured their first win of the season.

The win comes after All-Stars asked their coach.