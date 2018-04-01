Former Ghana Premier League Striker Emmanuel Osei Joins Dordoi Bishkek In Kyrgyzstan

Former Asante Kotoko striker Emmanuel Osei has signed for Kyrgyzstani Top Liga side Dordoi Bishkek.

Dordoi Bishkek will be Osei's first club abroad having played for AshantiGold and Bechem United.

He spent last season on loan at lower-division side Asokwa Deportivo.

'' Thank God for this chance! The directors, the head coach, the management and the teammates warmly welcomed me,'' Osei said at his unveiling.

''It is very pleasant to stay in such a beautiful country like Kyrgyzstan. I want to justify the expectations of the fans by my game and reach new heights with Dordoi

''I want to also help the club to make it big in the Asian Champions League which is one of the elite competitions in the world.''

Kyrgyzstani Top Liga starts this Friday, 6 April 2018 with Dordoi Bishkek hosting Kara-Balta.

