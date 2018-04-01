Japan Thumps Black Queens 7:1 In A Friendly

The Black Queens of Ghana were humiliated 7-1 by Japan in an international friendly on Sunday morning.

The WAFU Zone B winners failed to keep up their impressive display in the first half as they conceded four goals in the second half.

Jane Ayiyiam drew the Black Queens level after she slotted home on a defensive blunder from the Japanese to cancel Nadeshiko’s 14th-minute goal.

However, Iwabuchi restored Japan’s lead in the 29th minute despite some good saves from Ghana goalkeeper Patricia Mantey.

The Japanese made it three just before halftime.

The Queens struggled to contain the pacy and skilful Japanese side as Nakajima got the fourth for the home team.

Mercy Tagoe made some changes by bringing on Grace Owusu for Priscilla Okyere who had been quiet throughout.

But Takaji got another goal for the host after Patricia Mantey had pulled a fine save to deny Sakaguchi from scoring.

Sugasawa lobbed home for Nadeshiko’s sixth before Sameshima joined the party by wrapping up the victory for Japan with the seventh goal 3 minutes to full time.

The Black Queens will be hoping to corrects their mistakes before the Africa Women's Championship kicks off in Ghana later this year.