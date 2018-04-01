Ghana international, Solomon Asante was on the scoresheet again for Phoenix Rising FC as he converted a late penalty to grab all the three points for his sid...
Solomon Asante Powers Phoenix FC To Victory [VIDEO[
The former TP Mazembe winger enjoyed the entire duration of the game and scored from the spot after he was fouled in the box on the 90th minute.
The winger now has three goals in three matches.
Video below...