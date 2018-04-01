Solomon Asante Powers Phoenix FC To Victory [VIDEO[

Ghana international, Solomon Asante was on the scoresheet again for Phoenix Rising FC as he converted a late penalty to grab all the three points for his side.

The former TP Mazembe winger enjoyed the entire duration of the game and scored from the spot after he was fouled in the box on the 90th minute.

The winger now has three goals in three matches.

Video below...



Don't sound too excited Reno play-by-play guys. Don't want anyone thinking you're fans. 😂@Asante208 ends the match and helps bring an additional two points back to Phoenix. #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/MD7Jdi3NyG — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) April 1, 2018