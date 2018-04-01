Ghana Should Be Back To Winning Ways At Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Reks Brobbey

Reks Brobbey, the brain behind Ghana’s Fastest Human Concept believes the nation should be winning the fastest racing competitions around the world.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 edition, which is the sixth of the seven-year programme, he was glad to note that some of the winners of previous Ghana’s Fastest are in Gold Coast, Australia preparing to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

He said, “until Ghana wins a gold medal at the 100meters dash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we should never rest because the nation has produced great runners like Ohene Karikari, Mike Ahey and Okoe Addy whose exploits must be replicated by the current generation and the future kids on the block”.

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympian expressed that people must glorify God with their talents, and thanked corporate Ghana for supporting the programme.

Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President of Ghana who performed the official launch said he was delighted to be associated with the 2018 edition and admired the efforts of organisers to sustain the programme.

He emphasised that Athletics has contributed to the goodwill Ghana enjoys on the global stage and many of you here today have played a role in making that contribution. The sporting greats in Africa and the Commonwealth in the 1960s and 1970s that won medals for Ghana in the competitions they competed in brought not only joy to their families, fans and Ghanaians but also created a sense of patriotism for Ghanaians both home and abroad

“Sports shapes people, there is hope for the future. The next Usain Bolt is in Ghana” he said.

He was also happy to learn that the Ghana Education Service (GES) supports the programme and promised that government is not going to support only football, but other sports like athletics will be supported.

Nene Naga Kasa VIII, Paramount chief of Agomeda who is a life patron of Ghana’s Fastest Human prayed that the goal of producing a world class sprinting champion is realised and called for support from all Ghanaians.

Miss Matilda Ohene, General Manager of GNPC the headline sponsor said sports keeps the nation happy and healthy, as well as promotes teamwork, time management and GNPC takes sports serious as a social intervention.

Among the guests who graced the function were chief Justice Brobbey, the dad of Reks Brobbey, Dr Kofi Amoah, Dr Anfom, Dr Bella Bello Sports Director at the University of Ghana and others.