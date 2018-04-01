Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores 40-Yard Stunner And The Winning Goal [VIDEO]

Former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score a stunning equaliser on his debut for La Galaxy against LA FC.

The man who needs no encouragement to make headlines took all of 19 minutes to establish his MLS legend.

The Swede came on as a substitute in the 71st minute for his LA Galaxy debut with his team 3-1 down.

He promptly scored a brilliant goal: a dipping, stinging shot over the keeper from 40 yards out.

That, of course, wasn’t enough for the man who announced his arrival in MLS by telling the press that “the lion is hungry”. He went on to score the winner in added time as Galaxy beat LA FC in the first ever Los Angeles derby.

“[The fans] were shouting ‘We want Zlatan’. I gave them Zlatan,” he said after the game.