Dreams FC Renew Partnership With Ezzy Manufacturing Ghana Limited

Dreams FC has renewed its partnership agreement with leading paint producers, Ezzy Manufacturing Ghana Limited.

The deal which was signed in a brief ceremony on Saturday morning at the club secretariat will run for a year.

Speaking at the signing, the Managing Director of the company, Moussah Ezzerdine said the company is glad to continue with this partnership.

“We are happy to come back and partner Dreams FC. It is a brand we believe in and hopes to have a fruitful relationship for the year and beyond.”

Today our partnership with EZZY MANUFACTURING GHANA LIMITED was renewed. 🕺🏾 #OfficialPaintPartner@ezzypaints pic.twitter.com/S5ujNQwx24 — Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) March 31, 2018

The paint manufacturers joined the Dreams FC family in 2017, during the Division 1 League campaign, in a half-season agreement which lasted for 6 months.