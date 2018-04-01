GPL... Bechem United Halts Ashgold’s 100% Record

Bechem United have ended Ashantigold’s one hundred percent record in the Ghana Premier League after a 1:1 draw in Kumasi.

The Miners had won their three previous games to open a two-point lead, but they had to come from a goal down to earn a point against Bechem United in the second doubleheader of the season.

Playing as the home side at the Baba Yara Stadium, United opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Owusu Boakye. The league leaders, however, fought back with the equaliser through Amos Addae in the 34th minute.

The point preserves Ashantigold’s enviable unbeaten record so far in the season, and also stretches their lead by 3 points ahead of the second game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi between Elmina Sharks and WAFA.

Ashantigold’s Amos Addai was adjudged NASCO man of the match.