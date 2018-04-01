GPL: Elmina Sharks Thumps WAFA 2:0 To Get First Home Wim

Elmina Sharks defeated WAFA SC 2:0 at the Ndoum Sports Stadium on Saturday night to get a first home win in the ongoing campaign.

Sharks opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Benjamin Arthur headed in a Richard Mpong free-kick from the right.

The second goal was similar- also from a free-kick- which saw Ofoe Ofotsu head down for Daniel Obeng Crentsil to slot home.

Sharks have also registered their first win of the campaign after the defeat at Dreams FC and a home draw with Aduana Stars.

However, the second half delayed for some 46 minutes after the floodlights went off due to a power outage.