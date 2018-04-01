modernghana logo

4 minutes ago | Sports News

Samuel Tetteh Powers LASK Linz To Victory In Austrian Bundesliga

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh scored the only goal as LASK Linz recorded their third straight win in the Austrian topflight on Saturday.

Tetteh's 24th-minute strike was enough for LASK to secure full spoils at Admira with a 1-0 victory.

The win catapults LASK to the third position on the log.

For Tetteh, his fine form continues. He has now netted four goals in eight appearances in the league this season.

