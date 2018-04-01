modernghana logo

Players Abroad

Patrick Twumasi Scores For Astana FC In Win Over Kaiser Kyzylorda

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi registered his name on the scoresheet for Astana FC in their 2-0 win over Kaiser Kyzylorda in the Kazakhstani top-flight league on Saturday.

The defending champions needed nine minutes to break the deadlock as Ghanaian attacker Patrick Twumasi tapped in from close range.

And on the 15th-minute mark, Kazakh international Roman Murtazayev sealed the win for Astana FC.

It's Grigori Babayan's side third consecutive victory in the league.

Twumasi was substituted in the 91st minute of the game.

He has netted two goals in three games to help the side to the summit of the log with 9 points.

