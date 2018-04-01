modernghana logo

Sports News

Division One League Zone III: Vision FC Suffer 1-0 Defeat At Home To Uncle T Stars

Vision FC tasted defeat in their first home match of the season against Uncle T Stars on Saturday in the Division One League Zone III clash.

Vladislav Viric's side huffed and puffed to suffer a 1-0 reverse at the Nii Amoah Okromansah Park, Amrahia.

Defender Nicholas Amoakoh failed to mark his opponent at the left side of the penalty box and the striker shot from inside the area.

It is an early setback for Vision who were beat Nania FC 3-1 away last week.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

