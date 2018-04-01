Wa All Stars Defend Decision To Sack Mumuni Sokpari After Three Matches

Oduro Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars has defended the decision to sack Mumuni Sokpari insisting it is a right call.

After three matches played in the ongoing campaign, the former Ghana Premier League champions are with just one point from the available nine.

The Blues lost 1-0 at AshantiGold in their opener and drew goalless with Ebusua Dwarfs at home before defeat in midweek to Dreams FC.

And following their shambolic start to the season, management of the club asked the Sokpari to step aside.

"We couldn't have waited to see him(Alhaji Sokpari) take us to the ditch after 3 games with only a point," Oduro Nyarko told Oyerepa FM.

"We will play Berekum Chelsea with our assistant coach in charge but will announce a new coach before our week 5 match against Elmina Sharks in WA."

Sokpari has been with the Northern Blues for close to a decade now.

He becomes the first coaching casualty in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.