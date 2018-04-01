modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

GFA congratulates new Rwanda FA President Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
GFA congratulates new Rwanda FA President Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène being voted in as the new president of Rwanda's Football Federation.

Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana succeeds Vincent Nzamwita after garnering 45 votes out of the 53 cast to defeat Rurangirwa Louis who only managed 7 votes, Saturday's elections.

The new president who will serve at the helm of Rwanda Football Federation Management for the next four years.

Latest Video Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertize Here
body-container-line