GFA congratulates new Rwanda FA President Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène being voted in as the new president of Rwanda's Football Federation.

Rtd. Brig. Gen. Sekamana succeeds Vincent Nzamwita after garnering 45 votes out of the 53 cast to defeat Rurangirwa Louis who only managed 7 votes, Saturday's elections.

@ghanafaofficial would like to congratulate Rtd Brig. Gen. Sekamana Jean Damascène following his election this afternoon as the new President of Rwanda Football Federation for the next fours years. We look forward to a close working relationship with @FERWAFA . Congrats pic.twitter.com/m9AMLiWQrI — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 31, 2018

The new president who will serve at the helm of Rwanda Football Federation Management for the next four years.