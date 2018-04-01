Salah Equals Drogba's Premier League Record

The Egypt international has now scored 29 goals in the English top flight this term, a feat only achieved by one African.

Mohamed Salah has equalled an African record held by Didier Drogba after scoring the winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The Egyptian sealed the comeback with a composed finish, controlling the ball neatly before prodding beyond Wayne Hennessey as the Reds are third in the table.

The attacker now boasts of 29 goals in the English Premier League and is only the second African to do so.

Drogba achieved the feat in 2009-10, as Chelsea won the English topflight diadem plus the FA Cup and Community Shield. That season, the Ivorian scored 37 goals in 44 games.

With six games left and his Anfield side certainly not going to lift the EPL, Salah may end up setting a new record as the highest scoring African in a single season.

Also, he is in the race to emerge as top scorer in England which will see him clinch the Golden Boot as he sits five goals ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.