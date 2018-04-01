Liberty Professionals Midfielder Aikins Baffour Confident Of Victory Against Medeama SC

Liberty Professionals midfielder Aikins Kyei Baffour has set his eyes on claiming their first win of the season when they square off against Medeama SC in Week 4 of the ongoing Ghana league on Sunday.

The Scientific Soccer lads have failed to record any win in their games in the season - losing to WAFA at the Carl Reindhorf Park and also to Inter Allies at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

However, the side's poor start in the league does not deter Aikins Baffour from predicting a victory over Medeama SC on Sunday.

"We won't let them go home with empty hand but rather with joy all over their faces because we are going to demolish Medeama SC on Sunday," the Amidaus Professionals trainee told wisetvonline.com

Statistics of the two clubs indicate that, out of eighteen (18) matches, Liberty has won four, with Medeama SC winning eight and there have been six drawn matches.

