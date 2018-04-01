Thomas Partey Included In Atletico Madrid's Squad To Face Deportivo La Coruna

Energetic midfielder, Thomas Partey has been included in Atletico Madrid's squad which will play as the host of struggling La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday afternoon.

This after the Ghanaian took part in the training session on Saturday morning.

Partey was said to have sustained a minor knock and thus trained alone on Monday.

But he recovered in time to join his colleague's train from Wednesday to Saturday morning and has been rewarded with a place in the squad.

He will be hoping to add to his 26 league appearances this season.

Partey has three goals in the topflight this season.