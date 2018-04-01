Salah Strikes Late To Give Liverpool Victory At Palace

Mohamed Salah's late goal snatched a victory for Liverpool at Crystal Palace and left their hosts two points above the relegation zone.

The Egyptian took a touch before firing past keeper Wayne Hennessey after Andy Robertson had crossed in from the left.

Luka Milivojevic had converted from the spot early in the first half to give Palace the lead after Loris Karius took out Wilfried Zaha.

And Sadio Mane turned in James Milner's cross shortly after the break to level.

Liverpool had plenty of chances to score in the first half at Selhurst Park as Salah's curling effort tested Hennessey and Mane came close with two headed efforts.

Karius' early error looked costly as Palace clung on until half-time but Liverpool responded within four minutes of the restart when Milner and Robertson combined down the left to set up Mane.

Christian Benteke then missed two clear goalscoring chances in as many minutes before Patrick van Aanholt's fizzing free-kick was palmed away by Karius.

There were appeals for Mane to be shown a second yellow card after he picked up the ball on the edge of the area but referee Neil Swarbrick settled for a free-kick.

The Reds then completed the comeback when Salah scored his 29th Premier League goal of the season.