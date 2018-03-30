Black Queens Touch Down In Nagasaki Ahead Of Japan Showdown
The Black Queens of Ghana have touched down in the city of Nagasaki ahead of Sunday's match against Japan.
The Queens will be using this friendly as a preparatory match ahead of the 2018 Africa Women Championship that will be held in Ghana.
Stop gab coach for the Queens, Mercy Tagoe named 18 players to face Japan in their international friendly on April 1 in Tokyo.
The coach has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan last month, hoping for them to again put up a good show against the Asian giants.
The #BlackQueens have arrived in Japanese the city of Nagasaki for Sunday's friendly against Japan's female national team at the Mtranscosmos Stadium. Kick off time is 13:30 local Japan time. pic.twitter.com/xRgW40Upot
The only change in the team has seen Ampem Darkoa captain and Black Princesses' defender, Justice Tweneboah, has replaced Faustina Ampah who has returned to her club after the WAFU duties.
Below are the players...
1. Patricia Mantey
2. Nana Ama Asantewaa
3. Janet Egyir
4. Rita Okyere
5. Philicity Asuako
6. Gladys Amfobea
7. Nancy Coleman
8. Justice Tweneboaa
9. Juliet Acheampong
10. Priscilla Okyere
11. Portia Boakye
12. Leticia Zikpi
13. Grace Asantewaa
14. Alice Kusi
15. Jane Ayieyam
16. Ernestina Tetteh
17. Mavis Owusu
18. Grace Asare