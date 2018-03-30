Black Queens Touch Down In Nagasaki Ahead Of Japan Showdown

The Black Queens of Ghana have touched down in the city of Nagasaki ahead of Sunday's match against Japan.

The Queens will be using this friendly as a preparatory match ahead of the 2018 Africa Women Championship that will be held in Ghana.

Stop gab coach for the Queens, Mercy Tagoe named 18 players to face Japan in their international friendly on April 1 in Tokyo.

The coach has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan last month, hoping for them to again put up a good show against the Asian giants.

The #BlackQueens have arrived in Japanese the city of Nagasaki for Sunday's friendly against Japan's female national team at the Mtranscosmos Stadium. Kick off time is 13:30 local Japan time. pic.twitter.com/xRgW40Upot — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 30, 2018

The only change in the team has seen Ampem Darkoa captain and Black Princesses' defender, Justice Tweneboah, has replaced Faustina Ampah who has returned to her club after the WAFU duties.

Below are the players...

1. Patricia Mantey

2. Nana Ama Asantewaa

3. Janet Egyir

4. Rita Okyere

5. Philicity Asuako

6. Gladys Amfobea

7. Nancy Coleman

8. Justice Tweneboaa

9. Juliet Acheampong

10. Priscilla Okyere

11. Portia Boakye

12. Leticia Zikpi

13. Grace Asantewaa

14. Alice Kusi

15. Jane Ayieyam

16. Ernestina Tetteh

17. Mavis Owusu

18. Grace Asare