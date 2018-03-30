Bashir Hayford Concedes Hearts of Oak Were Too Good For Ebusua Dwarfs

Bashir Hayford was forced to concede Ebusua Dwarfs lost to the better team after Hearts of Oak's fine 2-0 victory at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday.

The Crabs have made the best start to life in this season's league, but they were given a reality check by Hearts, who produced a fine performance to secure their first win and condemn Hayford's side to their debut defeat.

Substitute Patrick Razak and striker Joseph Esso scored two goals for the Phobians.

"They played better than us. Everything went well. You don't lose before you say everything went bad. The field, though it is our home, we don't normally train here and we are trying to do our best,' Coach Bashiru Hayford told the media in a post-match press conference.

"We realised the field wasn't what we thought it to be when we did a shakeup… We had to either stick with the ball or play it with a punch. Hearts were just better than us."

The victory moves Hearts of Oak to 7th on the log with 4 points while Dwarfs drop down to 9th with the same number of points as their opponents.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com