Ex-Cheetah FC Striker Richard Appiah Joins Ethiopian Side Saint Georges On Loan

Former third-tier side Cheetah FC striker Richard Appiah has completed a six-month move to Saint Georges SC of Ethiopia.

The promising 21-year-old, after spending a year in South-East Asia where he was the heartbeat of Laos side, Champasak United has decided to continue his playing career East African.

The former Ghana U-20 player expressed his delight at the deal. 'It's good for me to sign for the biggest club in Ethiopia. Saint Georges is a club with so much history and a giant on the continent,'' He told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

'I will feature in the second round of the Ethiopian League and my objective is to help my team win the league thereby qualifying for the CAF Champions league' he added.

Inter Allies, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals were all said to be interested in Richard Appiah before he moved out of the country last year.

