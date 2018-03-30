2018 CAF CONFED CUP: Fosa Juniors Captain Confident Of Aduana Stars Downfall

Fosa Juniors captain Andrianaarimanana Aro is upbeat about their chances of eliminating Aduana Stars from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The two sides are set to face off in a two-legged playoff next month for a place in the group stage, having been pitted against each other in the final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Fosa Juniors are making their debut in a CAF inter-club championship.

During a one-on-one chat with Oyerepa FM's Gideon Boateng, Ara insisted that they are well equipped to wreck the Fire Boys' dream in the competition.

"No special reaction. We have to deal with it."

Ara was asked if he has any knowledge about their opponents.

"Just a few things I saw on the internet, founded in 1985, champion in 2010 and 2017," he answered.

Many have raised concerns that CAF President Dr Ahmad Ahmad will help his compatriots to overcome Aduana Stars in the two-legged tie.

He said, "I expect a good work from the boys and from the staff, not Ahmad."

Ara is brimming with confidence and Boateng asked him if he truly believes they can defeat the Ghanaian champions. However, as expected, the answer was no different.

"That's why we are here. We will work hard for the qualification."

Ara was asked if agrees with the football connoisseurs assertions that their hopes in the competition will be crushed by the Dormaa-based due to their inexperience.

"No I don't... we are here in the 3rd stage of the competition."

The Malagasy FA Cup holders are expected to touch down in Ghana on Wednesday.

The first leg of the much-talked-about encounter is due to come off on April 8, 2018.

