Solomon Asante Misses Out On Winning USL Fans' Choice Goal Of The Week Award

Solomon Asante missed out on winning the USL Fans' Choice Goal of the Week for Week 2.

The Phoenix Rising FC registered a blistering finish from the edge of the penalty area in a 4-1 win against OKC Energy FC.

But he was beaten to the award by Sacramento Republic FC forward Cameron Iwasa outstanding individual run and finish which took the top spot in the weekly online poll.

Asante finished second with 36 percent.

Iwasa's goal earned 39 percent of the poll conducted online at USLSoccer.com that concluded on Thursday.

