New York City FC Coach Patrick Vieira Showers Praise On Ebenezer Ofori After Full Debut Display

New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira was impressed with Ebenezer Ofori's output in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at New England Revolution.

The on-loan midfielder from Stuttgart was handed his first start of the season and lasted 87 minutes.

He had to come off due to cramping.

Vieira said the 22-year-old did more than enough to help the team earn a point on the road.

''He showed a lot of experience, he was really calm on the ball,'' Vieira said.

''Defensively I think he helped the team a lot. … When a player gives everything to the team this is the minimum that I ask. I think 'Eben' was really good for us and he will be a really important player for us.''

