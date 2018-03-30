modernghana logo

Ghanasoccernet.com
Hearts of Oak Reduce Ticket Prices For Dreams FC Showdown On Sunday

Hearts of Oak have slashed ticket prices for their Easter Sunday clash against Dreams FC in Cape Coast.

The Phobians have decided to charge a flat rate of GH¢ 5 for the Popular Stand & VIP.

But the VVIP tickets will be selling for GH¢ 30.

The match is expected to draw crowds after Dreams FC came from behind to beat the Phobians 2-1 to win the GHALCA G8 tournament.

Hearts won their first match of the season on Thursday in the 2-0 success against Ebusua Dwarfs while Dreams FC have won two and drawn one.

