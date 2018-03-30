WAFA Unbeaten At Home In 46 Matches To Equal Ghana Premier League Record

WAFA SC chalked a piece of Ghana Premier League history by equalling the longest unbeaten home run in the top-flight with 46 matches.

Berekum Chelsea previously held that record during their spell between July 2009 and November 2014 when they got relegated.

The Academy Boys' last defeat at the Red Bull Arena was back in January 2015 when we were beaten 1-0 by AshantiGold.

