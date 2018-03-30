Matchday Four Officials Announced

Officials for this weekend’s Ghana Premier League Match day four (4) games have been announced.
Below are the Officials for this weekend’s games:
Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman Referee: Amofa Sarkodie Asst 1: Rahman Salifu Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam 4th Ref: Solomon Mordey Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES Venue: Agyeman Badu I park, Dormaa Referee: Prosper Adii Asst 1: A.S. Malik Asst 2: Awulo Freeman 4th Ref: Sylvester Adzoko Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu Match: WA ALL STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA Venue: Wa Referee: Desmond Abbey Asst 1: David Laryea Asst 2: David Adjin 4th Ref: Justice A. Poku Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu Match: KARELA UNITED VS EBUSUA DWARFS Venue: Anyinase Referee: Maxwell Hanson Asst 1: Kotey Kotei Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey 4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yeboah Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD (LIVE - SAT)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi Referee: Emmanuel Ansah Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng 4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe Match Commissioner: S. Ansah-Aboagye Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELEVEN WONDERS (LIVE - SUN)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi Referee: Wiseman Ghansah Asst 1: Eric Nantiere Asst 2: A.F. Zakari 4th Ref: Kenny Padi Match Commissioner: M.N. Aryeh Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (LIVE –SAT)
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi Referee: S.B Bortey Asst 1: Ben Samari Asst 2: Amurana Salifu 4th Ref: J.A. Amenya Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS Venue: Cape Coast Referee: Latif Adaari Asst 1: Safo Adade Asst 2: Frank Bossman 4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng
