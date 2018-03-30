modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | Football News

Matchday Four Officials Announced

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Matchday Four Officials Announced

Officials for this weekend’s Ghana Premier League Match day four (4) games have been announced.

Below are the Officials for this weekend’s games:

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA
Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman
Referee: Amofa Sarkodie
Asst 1: Rahman Salifu
Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor
Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES
Venue: Agyeman Badu I park, Dormaa
Referee: Prosper Adii
Asst 1: A.S. Malik
Asst 2: Awulo Freeman
4th Ref: Sylvester Adzoko
Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu
Match: WA ALL STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA
Venue: Wa
Referee: Desmond Abbey
Asst 1: David Laryea
Asst 2: David Adjin
4th Ref: Justice A. Poku
Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu
Match: KARELA UNITED VS EBUSUA DWARFS
Venue: Anyinase
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Asst 1: Kotey Kotei
Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey
4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa
Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yeboah
Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD (LIVE - SAT)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: Emmanuel Ansah
Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor
Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng
4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe
Match Commissioner: S. Ansah-Aboagye
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELEVEN WONDERS (LIVE - SUN)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Asst 1: Eric Nantiere
Asst 2: A.F. Zakari
4th Ref: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: M.N. Aryeh
Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (LIVE –SAT)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
Referee: S.B Bortey
Asst 1: Ben Samari
Asst 2: Amurana Salifu
4th Ref: J.A. Amenya
Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu
Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS
Venue: Cape Coast
Referee: Latif Adaari
Asst 1: Safo Adade
Asst 2: Frank Bossman
4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah
Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertize Here
body-container-line