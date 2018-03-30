Matchday Four Officials Announced

Officials for this weekend’s Ghana Premier League Match day four (4) games have been announced.

Below are the Officials for this weekend’s games:

Match: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS MEDEAMA

Venue: Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman

Referee: Amofa Sarkodie

Asst 1: Rahman Salifu

Asst 2: Theresa Akongyam

4th Ref: Solomon Mordey

Match Commissioner: Frank Denakpor

Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES

Venue: Agyeman Badu I park, Dormaa

Referee: Prosper Adii

Asst 1: A.S. Malik

Asst 2: Awulo Freeman

4th Ref: Sylvester Adzoko

Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu

Match: WA ALL STARS VS BEREKUM CHELSEA

Venue: Wa

Referee: Desmond Abbey

Asst 1: David Laryea

Asst 2: David Adjin

4th Ref: Justice A. Poku

Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu

Match: KARELA UNITED VS EBUSUA DWARFS

Venue: Anyinase

Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Asst 1: Kotey Kotei

Asst 2: Kwesi Brobbey

4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa

Match Commissioner: Collins Adu Yeboah

Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD (LIVE - SAT)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: Emmanuel Ansah

Asst 1: Ben Vormaxor

Asst 2: Samuel O. Boateng

4th Ref: Bernard Dumfe

Match Commissioner: S. Ansah-Aboagye

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELEVEN WONDERS (LIVE - SUN)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Asst 1: Eric Nantiere

Asst 2: A.F. Zakari

4th Ref: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: M.N. Aryeh

Match: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA (LIVE –SAT)

Venue: Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi

Referee: S.B Bortey

Asst 1: Ben Samari

Asst 2: Amurana Salifu

4th Ref: J.A. Amenya

Match Commissioner: Harry Atutornu

Match: HEARTS OF OAK VS DREAMS

Venue: Cape Coast

Referee: Latif Adaari

Asst 1: Safo Adade

Asst 2: Frank Bossman

4th Ref: Kyeremeh Yeboah

Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante Boateng