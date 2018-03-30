Ghanaian Striker Francis Amuzu Plays For Belgium At UEFA U19 Qualifiers

Anderlecht striker Francis Amuzu was released early from Belgium's squad after the losing two matches at the UEFA U19 qualifying tournament in Spain.

This was after they had lost 3-0 to Spain to miss out on qualifying for this summer's tournament.

Head coach Gert Verheyen decided to allow the 19-year-old to join his Anderlecht side who are preparing for their first game of Play-Off 1 on Sunday against Ghent.

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck will count on him.

Amuzu's father Theophilus was a member of the Ghana squad at the 1997 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Egypt.

