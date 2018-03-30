modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian Striker Francis Amuzu Plays For Belgium At UEFA U19 Qualifiers

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian Striker Francis Amuzu Plays For Belgium At UEFA U19 Qualifiers

Anderlecht striker Francis Amuzu was released early from Belgium's squad after the losing two matches at the UEFA U19 qualifying tournament in Spain.

This was after they had lost 3-0 to Spain to miss out on qualifying for this summer's tournament.

Head coach Gert Verheyen decided to allow the 19-year-old to join his Anderlecht side who are preparing for their first game of Play-Off 1 on Sunday against Ghent.

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck will count on him.

Amuzu's father Theophilus was a member of the Ghana squad at the 1997 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Egypt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Latest Video Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line