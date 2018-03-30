modernghana logo

26 minutes ago | Sports News

Fit-again Schalke Defender Baba Rahman Eyes Derby Clash Against Dortmund Next Month

Ghanasoccernet.com
On-loan Schalke defender Abdul Rahman Baba hopes he can regain full-fitness for the derby clash against Borussia Dortmund on 15 April in the Bundesliga.

The Ghana international was loaned back to the Royal Blues but he is yet to play a competitive match.

Baba was sidelined by the knee injury he picked up at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

After recovering and partaking in training with Chelsea's first team squad, the left-back has set his sights on next month's derby.

"Everyone knows what this game means for the two clubs and the fans," Baba said.

"For me, it would be a dream if I could actually join the derby again."

