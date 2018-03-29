Malik Akowuah Named Man Of The Match Against Ebusua Dwarfs

Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo, Malik Akowuah was named man of the match against Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday.

The Phobians recorded their first win of the season by defeating Dwarfs 2:0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Second half goals from Patrick Razak and Joseph Esso made the difference between Hearts and Dwarfs.

The former Premier League champions are currently on the 7th position with 4 points and will welcome Dreams FC to the Cape Coast Stadium for the match day four fixture on Sunday.