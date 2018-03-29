Latif Blessing Named As Adidas Brand Ambassador

Former Liberty Professionals winger, Latif Blessing has been signed as a brand ambassador for Adidas.

The Los Angeles FC talisman signed a three-year deal with Adidas after fruitful negotiations.

According to reports, Adidas will provide the Ghanaian international with their apparels such as boots, kits and free shopping every month plus an undisclosed fee

"I am very happy to be part of the Adidas family. Let me give thanks to the Most High God for the deal," the 21-year-old told Kickgh.com

"Thanks to my manager, family and fans in Ghana and here [USA] for supporting me. They should continue doing that,'' he concluded.

The skilful midfielder joined Los Angeles FC from Sporting Kansas City in December last year and has registered one goal for the Black and Gold lads in the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

He was crowned Premier League Most Valuable Player at the end of the 2015/16 campaign scoring seventeen [17] times.

Blessing is yet to get a call-up to the Black Stars.