GPL: Hearts Beat Dwarfs 2-0 For Season's First Win

Hearts of Oak picked up their first win of the league campaign by downing Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Hearts were dangerous from the start but had to wait till 58 minutes to open the scoring. Substitute Patrick Razak capitalised on a defensive error and calmly hit the ball into the back of the net.

The Phobians doubled their lead in the 76th-minute courtesy Joseph Esso. The striker left unmarked, tapped home from close range to increase his season tally two goals.

After failing to pick up maximum points in two games, there were doubts Hearts could defeat Dwarfs, who seemed to be in-form following an impressive four points.

But the Phobians put up a fine display to deservedly claim full spoils, which comes as a huge relief for under-fire manager Henry Wellington

Dwarfs, though, dominated possession but failed to create glaring openings and also fluffed the half chances.

The victory moves Hearts of Oak to 7th on the log with 4 points while Dwarfs drop down to 9th with the same number of points as their opponents.