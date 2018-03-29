TIBA ‘Bukom Showdown’ Set For Saturday March 31

A novelty monthly boxing league to promote local boxing, nurture and grow talents in the sport will begin at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 31.

This monthly boxing series dubbed the ‘Bukom Showdown’ is a collaboration between The Ideal Boxing Alliance (TIBA), Trust Sports Emporium Limited and Kwese Sports.

The initiative involves bouts for professional and amateur boxers.

On the night of March 31, Bantamweight fighter Albert Commey will face-off with Sheriff Mohammed while a super middleweight contest witnesses Delali Miledzi take on Richard Ashong.

Under the theme ‘Yaa Bi Ony3’, literally meaning ‘go ask mum’ a welterweight contest between Justice Addy and Richard Dogbegah will climax the professional encounter.

In the amateur division on the bill on the night, Africanus Neequaye will take on Samuel Takyi and Mohammed Ayittey will meet Samuel Wilson.

Interestingly Kwese Sports will telecast live on the night the bout involving Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker.

The final three amateur bouts on the night will see Michael Nelson clash against Joseph Mensah while Daniel Selassie Gosh engages Korley Commodore.

A brain-child of Herbert Nii Kpakpo Allotei-Cofie, CEO of Events Unlimited, the competition is expected to whip up national interest in the discipline.

The son of former GBA President and WBC Vice President hinted that TIBA wants to roll out boxers for the future, that always, there would be contenders from James Town and Bukom or Ghana.

He told Yours Truly, the events would also be used to boost tourism and many tourists can be entertained by boxing and other sporting programmes, adding that the local dish "Kenkey and Fried Fish" would be available on every fight night.

He concluded that very soon female boxer are going to climb the ring to fight and be selected into the national team, with the formation of the female Bombers led by Amerley Turkson, a female referee and coach.

Organisers of the event hope this would adequately grow and nurture talents in the sport and produce world champions in the shortest possible time.