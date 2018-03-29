Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has returned to full-scale training and in contention to start against Cagliari on Sunday. The Ghana international suffered in tra...
Afriyie Acquah Recovers From Sprained Knee Injury To Resume Training
Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has returned to full-scale training and in contention to start against Cagliari on Sunday.
The Ghana international suffered in training on Monday but has recovered from the sprained knee injury.
The 26-year-old has been taking part in the double training sessions as they prepare for their next Italian Serie A match.
Acquah made 15 Serie A appearances - involving only six starts so far.
New Walter Mazzarri has been impressed so far and wants to give him more game time.
