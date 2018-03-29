GPL Matchday 3 NASCO Man Of The Match Winners

Felix Annan was once again named the man of the match despite Asante Kotoko losing by a lone goal to Medeama SC on Wednesday in Tarkwa.

Below are the list of winners...

Eleven Wonders 3 Bechem United 1

NASCO Man of the Match – Abdul Wahab (Eleven Wonders)

Ashgold 1 Karela United 0

NASCO Man of the Match – Appiah McCarthy (Ashgold)

WAFA 2 Aduana Stars 0

NASCO Man of the Match – Aminu Mohammad (WAFA)

Dreams FC 1 Wa All Stars 0

NASCO Man of the Match – Sharani Zuberu (Dreams FC)

Medeama 1 Asante Kotoko 0

NASCO Man of the Match – Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Inter Allies 2 Liberty Professionals 0

NASCO Man of the Match – Joseph Baffour Gyawu (Inter Allies)

Hearts of Oak will take Ebusua Dwarfs today at the Cape Coast Stadium.