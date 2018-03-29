Felix Annan was once again named the man of the match despite Asante Kotoko losing by a lone goal to Medeama SC on Wednesday in Tarkwa. Below are the list o...
GPL Matchday 3 NASCO Man Of The Match Winners
Felix Annan was once again named the man of the match despite Asante Kotoko losing by a lone goal to Medeama SC on Wednesday in Tarkwa.
Below are the list of winners...
Eleven Wonders 3 Bechem United 1
NASCO Man of the Match – Abdul Wahab (Eleven Wonders)
Ashgold 1 Karela United 0
NASCO Man of the Match – Appiah McCarthy (Ashgold)
WAFA 2 Aduana Stars 0
NASCO Man of the Match – Aminu Mohammad (WAFA)
Dreams FC 1 Wa All Stars 0
NASCO Man of the Match – Sharani Zuberu (Dreams FC)
Medeama 1 Asante Kotoko 0
NASCO Man of the Match – Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)
Inter Allies 2 Liberty Professionals 0
NASCO Man of the Match – Joseph Baffour Gyawu (Inter Allies)
Hearts of Oak will take Ebusua Dwarfs today at the Cape Coast Stadium.