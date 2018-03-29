Medeama SC PRO Patrick Akoto Laments His Side's Wastefulness In Kotoko Victory

Public Relation Officer of Medeama SC Patrick Akoto has bemoaned his side's profligacy despite their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko in Week 3 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Yellow and Mauves welcomed the Porcupine Warriors to the Tarkwa T&A Park in midweek with the aim of returning to winning ways following their 2-0 defeat against Bechem United last Sunday.

The much-anticipated encounter was settled by Kwame Boateng's 94th-minute penalty strike after referee Nathan Anafo adjudged Rashid Nortey to have been fouled by Wahab Adams.

In the aftermath of the match, some sections of Asante Kotoko supporters descended heavily on referee Anafo for the decision to award the hosts the last-gasp spot kick.

However, during an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, the club's spokesman Patrick Akoto insists they could have finished off their opponents by a bigger margin had it not been their wastefulness at the final third of the pitch, and lauded the performance of referee for his braveness.

"We happy with the result but not for the final scoreline, however, we can't complain much as it was against one of the top sides in the league," Akoto told Happy FM.

"I don't understand why the referee decision was questioned. It was a legitimate call by the referee and if you ask anybody who came to watch the game and they will tell you we were superior, we had so much alacrity than them and could have scored more if we had been a bit purposeful upfront."

"If I have my way, I'd award the referee with the Order of the Volta because he was excellent on the day. This is football and they have to move on because on the day their team did not perform as we anticipated. When you lose a match, you don't have to find excuses.

"The icing on the cake for us was that we broke the perception of losing to Asante Kotoko anytime it rains in Tarkwa. Yesterday we broke that myth."

