WAFA Coach Klaus Rasmussen Happy With Win Over Aduana Stars

Head coach of WAFA, Klaus Rasmussen says he is delighted with his side performance in their 2-0 win over Aduana Stars in Week 3 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Goals from defender Musah and Aminu Mohammed ensured Rasmussen's outfit run away with their second win of the season- which propelled them to second in the league standings.

"It was nice and a lot changed in the transition, we took good care and we had to score first and that was a good thing for us and our confidence," he said after the game.

"I am very happy about the way the game went except for a few injuries and I am a little bit sorry about that because we have to play on Saturday again but all three points at home and after this performance, that was very good," he added.

In reflecting on the game, the Danish tactician says his team were organised and tactically disciplined to handle the pressure from the champions insisting they were not lucky but were very responsive to the changes in the game.

"They are very organised and we had two goals. We were very heavy at the back and we had good players in the transition and so they were satisfied and tried o go at them,"

"I don't think we were lucky but if they had scored it won't be okay but we scored and I am very happy about that," Rasmussen deduced.