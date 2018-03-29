Medeama SC players jubilated in their dressing room after defeating Asante Kotoko by a lone goal on Wednesday at Tarkwa in the week three fixture of the Ghan...
Medeama Players Celebrate After Pipping Asante Kotoko 1:0 In Tarkwa [VIDEO]
Medeama SC players jubilated in their dressing room after defeating Asante Kotoko by a lone goal on Wednesday at Tarkwa in the week three fixture of the Ghana Premier League.
Kwame Boateng brilliantly converted a late penalty to secure victory for the Mauves and Yellow against his former club.
See video below: