Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Medeama Players Celebrate After Pipping Asante Kotoko 1:0 In Tarkwa [VIDEO]

Medeama SC players jubilated in their dressing room after defeating Asante Kotoko by a lone goal on Wednesday at Tarkwa in the week three fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Kwame Boateng brilliantly converted a late penalty to secure victory for the Mauves and Yellow against his former club.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

