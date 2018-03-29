Faustina Ampah Wins Belarus Women’s Super-Cup With FC Minsk

Black Queens defender, Faustina Ampah helped her side FC Minsk to beat Zorka BDU 3-0 to win the 2018 Belarus Women’s Super Cup Champions on Wednesday.

Ampah enjoyed the throttle of the game.

The versatile defender was part of Mercy Tagoe's team that won Ghana its maiden 2018 WAFA trophy and scored the winner against Nigeria.

Ampah joined FC Minsk from Ghanaian side Blessed Ladies and has since been an integral member of the team.

She has rich experience after playing for the Black Princesses at three FIFA World Cup finals from 2012-2016.