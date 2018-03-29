Bechem United Coach Bismark Mensah Rues Poor Officiating In Eleven Wonders Defeat

Bechem United coach Bismark Mensah has attributed poor officiating to their 3-1 defeat against Eleven Wonders in Week 3 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters were hoping to keep up with their impressive match day two performance against Medeama when they travelled to the Nana Ameyaw Park on Wednesday to face Techiman Eleven Wonders.

However, a brace from Abdul Wahab and Vincent Adu-Gyamfi set the winning tone for Wonders before a late strike by Maxwell Frimpong reduced the deficit for the Hunters.

And during an interview with Accra-based Zylofone FM, Coach Mensah believes the final result was not the actual reflection of the game insisting that their opponents had a helping hand from referee Desmond Abbey.

"We were better than Eleven Wonders throughout the game but the referee decided the game.

"They used their home advantage against us but I can tell you that there was no way we should have lost this match."

"The referee frustrated us badly. He gave them all the 50-50 infringements. The scoreline isn't the true reflection of the game, I can confidently tell you that."

The furious Bechem United gaffer was asked how he is going to psych his players for their next game, which is against the most in-form team in the league, AshantiGold.

"It's going to be a tough game because of the current form of AshantiGold, but we have to quickly pick ourselves up from this defeat and fight so we are going to give our all."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com