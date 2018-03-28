Felix Annan Win Man Of The Match Again

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan was named the man of the match despite losing Medeama SC by a lone goal at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Felix Annan had kept Kotoko in the game until Seth Opare committed the penalty.

Kwame Boateng thrusts the dagger where it hurts most as he converts the penalty to give Medeama a 1-0 win over his former side, Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko are currently on the 8th position with four points.